Drake Says Meek Mill Chased Him Out Of Philly During Their Beef

Meek Mill and Drake continue to share a good relationship after squashing their previous longstanding beef. The “Amen” rappers had a falling out sometime around 2015 after their track “R.I.C.O” was released, and it appeared that the Canadian rapper had dissed him.

Both had back and forth, with Meek Mill alleging that Drake was using a ghostwriter to write his raps. Mill claimed that Quentin Miller was his writer. Nicki Minaj was later blamed for the beef with allegations that she told Meek that Drake was using a ghost writer. Sources say that Meek started tweeting one night after feeling angry over an argument with his then girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

Nevertheless, Meek and Drizzy later mended fences in 2018 after Drake brought him out on stage in Boston. It seems that the Canadian rapper still has love for the “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper who came out on stage with him on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadephia. The rappers were greeted by screaming fans after noticing Meek walk out with Drake.

Videos from the events show the rapper performing his hit song “God’s Plan” among other tracks. His previous concerts have been just as exciting as the rapper kicked off his It’s All A Blur Tour at the Chicago United Center. Dancehall artiste Skillibeng opened for the artiste. He has also performed in New York, where his mother, Sandi Graham, made a special appearance.

In the meantime, fans reacted to seeing the rappers together and still showing love to each other.

“Cool as f**k seeing Drake and meek mill like this again,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Meek Mill can’t believe he’s doing the ring walk with Drake [laughing emojis] Look at his face,” another reacted. “#Drake walking out #MeekMill is so fire !!!” another fan said approvingly.

It’s unclear if Meek will perform at the show, although Drake allowed him to perform his Platinum single “Dreams & Nightmares” in 2018.

During his performance, Drake reflects on his past beef with Meek Mill, telling the sold out crowd in Philly how Meek ensured his safety the last time he performed in the city.

“‘Cause I’m a real n***a. I don’t stand up here and lie to nobody. You see who I walked out here with, right?” the Canadian rapper said. “I’ma always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here – he’s been representing this city since he started in this sh*t. We weren’t getting along at the time and he’s a real n***a so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We didn’t stick around and chill. It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and I could show the growth as two men that we come together and represent for mothaf**ckin’ Philadelphia together.’”