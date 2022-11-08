Drake and 21 Savage Being Sued By Vogue For Fake Cover To Promote Album

Vogue suing Drake and 21 Savage for their latest PR stunt.

It seems that Vogue is not amused by Drake and 21 Savage’s recent publicity stunt to promote their album, Her Loss, with a fake Vogue magazine front cover and in-set interview. According to TMZ, Vogue has filed legal documents naming Drake and 21 Savage as defendants to stop them from using the fake cover purporting to be a special edition of the high fashion magazine produced by Condé Nast.

The motion by Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, says that the actions of Drake and 21 Savage were deliberate to mislead fans that Vogue was doing a special edition of the artists and their album.

In the documents, the publication said that Vogue and neither its Editor-and-Chief, Anna Wintour, had approved nor “endorsed” the fake magazine cover or the album “in any way.”

The publication had also requested that the rappers cease and desist from using the cover’s name in their promotions, but that was not done.

Among the orders Condé Nast is seeking is injunctive relief stopping the rappers from continuing to use the Vogue brand and $4 million in damages.

21 Savage (right) and Drake (left)

After the album was delayed from dropping and reset to November 4th, Drake posted what looked like a Vogue cover on his Instagram page, showing him and Savage on a front page of a magazine with the Vogue logo prominently placed.

Fans reacted with excitement as it would have been a historical feat that two prominent hip-hop figures will be featured on the cover of the iconic publication.

Drake had written, “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow,” Drizzy initially wrote of the Vogue covers on Instagram back in October. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment Her Loss Nov 4th.”

Vogue was not the only fake press tour that Drake went on as they also shared an NPR Tiny Desk concert which NPR later disclosed not to be real but invited the rappers to join them.

There was also a fake Howard Stern interview with a teaser that saw them talking about porn and other obscene and provocative things.

Neither Drake nor 21 Savage has responded to the lawsuit.