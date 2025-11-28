Don’t Miss These Big New Caribbean Music Drops This Black Friday 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 29, 2025: Black Friday isn’t just about shopping deals – it’s also delivering a fresh wave of brand new Caribbean music. From high-energy soca to cross-continental collabs and roots reggae revival, here are the standout releases heating up the region and the diaspora this week in new music.

Travis World teams up with soca titan Machel Montano and hitmaker Preedy for the explosive Elektra Riddim, a two-track soca injection built for Carnival 2026.

Tracklist:

Dey-O – Machel Montano x Travis World Gimme Waist – Preedy x Travis World

STREAM NOW

Check it out here

A reimagined version of the Patrice Roberts x Machel classic, produced by Travis World and recorded between Trinidad studios. High-energy nostalgia built for 2026.

STREAM NOW

A powerful Jamaica–Bronx fusion produced by CJTheChemist. Chronic Law’s grit meets French Montana’s swagger for a global street anthem that bridges cultures and continents.

VIDEO

A heartfelt Guyanese roots anthem produced by KSBEATS & DLMuzik. Dutchin channels identity, resilience, and home.

Rising Jamaican star Cholita links with Skillibeng for a sultry dancehall–R&B fusion. After her global breakout with “Next Time,” this second single cements her star power.

A bright, uplifting reggae record from the rising Jamaican singer, produced by Natural High Music. Another confident step in Khalia’s ascent.

Check it out HERE

Kenyan reggae vocalist Cathy Matete delivers a stirring, spiritual call for unity and justice. A standout entry in the Roots Rock Reggae Riddim project.

VIDEO HERE

A bold, sensual groovy soca track from Jadel and GBM Nutron. Built for Carnival freedom, confidence, and pure energy.

STREAM NOW

A soulful reggae reinterpretation of Bobby Bloom’s 1970 classic, produced by Donovan Germain and featuring Dean Fraser. Shuga honors her birthplace while previewing her Spring 2026 album Girl From Montego Bay. Preview HERE

Nigerian hitmaker FAVE teams with Dre Skull for an Afro–dancehall glow-up anthem celebrating confidence, revenge, and main-character energy.

STREAM NOW

Multi-talented Jamaican singer-songwriter and viral sensation J’Calm teams up with breakout dancehall star Nigy Boy and Grammy-winning producer Tony “CD” Kelly for the emotionally rich new single “Emotions,” out now on all platforms via K-Licious Music/DubShot Records.

Blending classic reggae foundations with J’Calm’s silky R&B phrasing and Nigy Boy’s soulful delivery, Emotions redefines modern Caribbean fusion — warm, honest, and pulsing like a heartbeat.

The single serves as the title track of J’Calm’s debut album, arriving January 9, 2026, and featuring major reggae figures including Ky-Mani Marley, Wayne Wonder, and Khalia.

Tony Kelly constructs a contemporary reimagining of the iconic Answer Riddim, originally introduced by Studio One’s Clement “Coxsone” Dodd in 1967. The refreshed 2025 version gives the young artists room to shine as they merge vulnerability, identity, and rhythmic storytelling.

J’Calm says the single reflects his journey of self-discovery: “This song is about knowing my identity, embracing vulnerability, and empathizing with someone who mirrors my experience.”

Nigy Boy — visually impaired and trained at the Salvation Army School for the Blind — calls the collaboration “an honor,” adding: “Tony Kelly is a legend. Working with him and J’Calm felt seamless.”

The official video, directed by Filmaica and filmed across Jamaica, showcases both artists delivering stirring performances layered with emotion and youthful intensity.

Producer Tony Kelly added: “J’Calm and Nigy Boy represent an exciting new chapter in reggae and dancehall. They are young, ambitious, and extremely talented.”

Emotions stands as a generational bridge — honoring Jamaica’s musical roots, celebrating its Golden Era, and boldly pushing Caribbean music into its next evolution.



VIDEO: Watch “Emotions”