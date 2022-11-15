Doja Cat Says Nicki Minaj Is The ‘Queen Of Rap” After Grammy Snub

Doja Cat show Nicki Minaj some support after she was shut out by the Grammys.

The Trinidadian rapper’s fans are upset yet again that the rapper has been snubbed by the Recording Academy. On Tuesday, the Grammys released the nomination list for the rap and pop categories, but Nicki Minaj and her song “Super Freaky Girl” were nowhere to be seen. Nicki Minaj has released several tracks for 2022, including her song “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign, “Do We Have A Problem” featuring Lil Baby, and “Likkle Miss” Remix featuring Skeng along with “Fine 9 Likkle Miss Remix.”

Fans, including Nicki Minaj, appeared sure that she had it in the bag with “Super Freaky Girl,” which not only broke a Spotify opening record but also was among the best-selling solo rap song for the year.

“Super Freaky Girl” has also been on the Billboard Top 10 since debuting almost three months ago and was previously said to be in contemplation for the rap and pop category.

The 65th Grammy Awards is to be held in February 2023, and the fans were looking for Minaj to be placed in two key categories based on her music and her year since her break in 2020 when she had her son.

The first category for Best Rap Performance is ‘GOD DID’ by DJ Khaled, ‘Vegas’ by Doja Cat, Gunna, Future, and Young Thug for ‘Pushin P’, ‘The Heart Part 5′ by Kendrick Lamar and GloRila for her breakout single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

Minaj is also notably absent from the Best Melodic Rap Performance, which includes “Big Energy (Live)” by Latto, “WAIT FOR U” by Future, Drake, and Tems, “BEAUTIFUL” by DJ Khaled, Jack Harlow’s “First Class”, “Die Hard” by Kendrick Lamar BLXST and Amanda Reifer.

Nicki Minaj fans shared their disappointment on Tuesday morning after the nominees’ list was released, but her name was not in any category for an award. “Nicki being Blackballed AGAIN she Literally outsold half these song on the list in pure sells alone,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“This the sh** that Nicki Minaj be talking bout. Like Glo? Really? How many other female rappers been working hard? Like wow. It’s such a slap in the face,” another person said. “Nicki Minaj is the most snubbed and black balled artist in the industry,” one said on Twitter.

“No fukin grammy can define Nicki Minaj. She’s the Alpha and the omega of female rap Not just female rap she’s going to wash ur fav male rapper on a track dead or alive So I don’t care if the grammy nominates her or not Cause she’s still going to be the richest,” another fan wrote.

Nicki Minaj has not publicly responded to the Grammy nominees list, but her Queen Radio account left a message on Twitter.

“No Grammy, still THE QUEEN, tho,” the account wrote.

While other celebrities have not reacted, it seems that Doja Cat is not in favor of the decision by Grammy as she responded to a fan who asked for her thoughts on the nomination list.

A fan re-shared an old tweet asking Doja “this?” about her tweet, which read “nicki queen of rap,” that was posted on March 15, 2021.

“Basically,” the ‘Planet Her’ artist said.

“Yes,” she said in another response after another fan asked, “don’t you have anything else to say after a grammy nomination.”