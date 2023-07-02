DJ Akademiks Says He Still Doubt Tory Lanez Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Podcaster and hip hop pundit DJ Akademiks says despite Tory Lanez’s conviction in the shooting of Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, he still has doubts.

The Canadian rapper is awaiting his sentencing next month after several failed bids to have a retrial and even going so far as getting the judge disqualified in the case. During the trial, Lanez tried to use social media to change the narrative that Megan was not shot and that there was another motive at play- Megan and Kelsey Harris fought over him, and Harris may have shot Megan.

Among those who supported Tory Lanez was DJ Akademiks, who posted a leaked document from a discovery that he claimed shows that Tory’s DNA was not found on the gun.

However, this caused a huge uproar as Lanez was later taken into custody for violating the terms of a pre-trial protective order and had his bond increased.

During a Vlad TV interview speaking about Drake singing about Megan’s shooting in “Circo Loco,” the Off The Record podcaster said he still has doubts about Tory being guilty about shooting Megan.

“I thought [Tory Lanez] didn’t do it. I’m still kind of a little doubtful, but the verdict is the verdict,” he said.

He added that the reporters covering the trial were biased and that even Drake believed that Tory was innocent.

“I think the people who were reporting at court at that time were biased … We even had Drake who said, ‘The chick is lying,’ and he took some flack for it. It became one of those things where the majority of the industry was like, ‘You know what? This Tory guy might be innocent.’”

Akademiks might be the only public figure who continues to hold onto the supposed innocence of Megan as others like Matt Hoffa and 50 Cent issued apologies to the rapper.

After the trial ended, 50 Cent backtracked and apologized to Megan.

“I gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion. I said some things and it was because on social media I posted things that when she said that…when she was with Gail and she (Gail) said that ‘were you intimate with Tory Lanez’ and she said ‘what?’ And then was like ‘no’. I was like ‘ahh she lying’. At this point, I knew she was lying…From that, it felt like she was lying, to me and little things would pop up and I wasn’t being supportive of her,” Fifty said after reviewing the evidence of the phone call and text messages from Tory to Megan.