Did the EU capitulate to Donald Trump’s tariff threats? 

28 July 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The United States and European Union say they have struck a trade deal.

It will impose 15 percent tariffs for the EU but not the US, and there are pledges for huge US energy and weapons contracts.

EU supporters say it averts a trade war. Critics say it is a capitulation.

So, who is the winner?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

David McWilliams – economist

Alan Tonelson – US economic policy analyst

Mujtaba Rahman – managing director for Europe at Eurasia Group

 

