Dept. of Immigration probes alleged abuse video

Black Immigrant Daily News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities are investigating a video clip purporting to show two Immigration officers physically assaulting two people at a business establishment in New Providence.
In the video, the officers are both wearing face masks and can be seen hitting and slapping two men who they appear to be questioning. The men are eventually escorted outside when a third Immigration officer approaches the door.
In a statement, the Department of Immigration said it was aware of a video circulating in the media.
“The Department of Immigration is aware of a video circulating in the media depicting alleged immigration officers at a business establishment,” the statement read.
“We are actively investigating this matter and will provide you with information as soon as possible. This is also an opportunity for the Department to thank the public for continuing to support it.”
The statement added: “If you have information related to this matter, call the Public Relations Unit at 1-242-322-7530, or call our Investigation hotline anonymously at 1-242-604-0249.”
NewsAmericasNow.com