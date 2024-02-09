Denyque Feeling ‘Grateful’ After ‘R.E.A.D.Y’ EP Debuts On US Hip Hop Chart

Denyque is redefining her career with her ‘R.E.A.D.Y’ (Release Everything And Do You) EP, which debuted on the iTunes Hip Hop Chart earlier this week.

The project, released on February 1st, debuted at No. 26 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts before moving several places up the chart and peaking at No. 14.

The project, which fuses dancehall with R&B, features five (5) songs and is 17 minutes long. The previously released song “Between Me And You” is the number one track, followed by “Make A Wish,” “Long Way Down,” Ease My Mind,” and “Red.”

Denyque’s EP is released by Levels To Life Productions, Lee Milla Productions, owned by Billboard producer Leonandre Millerm, and Denyque’s Denym Entertainment under exclusive license to 21st Hapilos Digital Distribution, Inc.

In an invited comment to Urban Islandz, she shared excitement at the project’s reception.

“I feel grateful, full of gratitude. It feels surreal it’s like I’m in a dream, I can’t believe it’s actually come to life. I worked for almost a year on this project, and to see it come to life is kind of like giving birth again. R.E.A.D.Y is my baby, and overall, I just say I’m ready!” she said.

On Instagram, Denyque has been congratulated by many fans who say she is the first Jamaican independent artist to break into the top hip-hop charts in the USA in recent times.

“I love the fact that people are loving it. I’m happy that they are loving it and I’m happy for all the support. I just want to continue to push it and to do more music and connect with the fans and just create a space that people can feel comfortable and listen to the music that they love too!” she said to Urban Islandz.

Elsewhere on Instagram, she also reacted to the project charting on simultaneous charts but did not spend much time, leading to critics questioning whether the project charted.

“Haters will say it’s photoshop. R E A D Y out now EVERYWHERE. Did 3 days strong on the Top 200 albums in America. BIG love & thank youuu to all of you. keep running it up!” she wrote.