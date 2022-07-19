Delta to buy 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 planes

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Delta Air Lines will buy 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets worth about $13.5 billion at list prices and has options to buy another 30, the US carrier said on Monday.

Reuters reported in March that Delta was edging toward an order for 100 MAX 10 planes and reported last week that Airbus was in talks for Delta to expand an existing order of A220 planes.

Delta, which made the announcement at the Farnborough Airshow, said it would start taking MAX 10 deliveries in 2025. Delta previously was the only major US airline without a MAX in its fleet or on order. The MAX was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. The grounding was lifted in November 2020 after software and training updates.

Replay More Videos … MUST WATCH The Boeing 737 MAX is back in the air after fatal crashes (2020) 02:17

“This is a huge testament to the value of the MAX,” said Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing Ihssane Mounir at a signing event. “What an endorsement from a world-class airline.”

Boeing has had “strong demand” for the MAX since the ungrounding, with over 1,000 gross orders and 1.7 million flight hours, Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said.

Read More