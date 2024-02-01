Dawn Penn’s Dancehall Classic ‘No No No’ In Idris Elba’s Calvin Klein Spring 2024 Campaign

Jamaican artist Dawn Penn’s classical hit “No, No, No” has been featured as the soundtrack for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2024 campaign, which stars actor and musician Idris Elba.

The fashion brand released the campaign two days ago, which includes a video of the handsome and suave Idris taking a stroll down a London street in what seems to be its new trench coat and slim-fitted pants. The iconic soundtrack plays in the background as he walks into the street and interacts with an older woman.

“You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)” is the title track of the ‘No, No, No’ album released by Penn in 1994. The song, produced by the legendary Steely & Clevie, was released under Big Beat as the first single on her album, and writing credits go to Penn, Bo Diddley, and Willie Cobbs.

On its release, the song was immensely successful in the United Kingdom, peaking at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart, ranked in the top 20 in Austria and Switzerland, and ranked in the top 40 in the Netherlands and New Zealand.

The song was also her first Billboard hit, peaking at No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and at number 42 on the Hot R&B Singles chart. Despite the song being released over three decades, it is also one of the most sampled and performed tracks by younger artists, including Rihanna, who sampled the song on her debut album, ‘Music of the Sun’ (2005), featuring Vybz Kartel.

In the meantime, Calvin Klein noted that Idris’ appearance in the campaign marks his inaugural collaboration with the brand. Celebrity photographer Mert Alas photographs the actor and artist. Photos and videos released from the campaign feature Idris in the brand’s classic trench coat, seersucker full zip shirt jacket, and sateen bomber jacket.

“A new slim suiting line introduces an elegant, polished silhouette crafted from wool, satin, and cotton fabrics. The lightweight outerwear with modern fits and high-quality menswear from the Spring 2024 collection reflects Calvin Klein’s signature bold and effortless minimalism,” the brand said on its website.