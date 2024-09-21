Avalon Partners To Present Invest Caribbean Now 2013 Israel intensifies air raids on southern Lebanon amid escalation fears  Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 938  Investing In The Caribbean Is “Good Business” Says Sandals Resorts International Chairman New Caribbean Flights Coming  Barbados Tourism Authority Adds Regatta to VisitBarbados.org
World News

Danube waters reach parliament’s steps as Storm Boris floods Hungary 

21 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

The Danube River has peaked at a 10-year high in a heavily fortified Budapest with its water reaching the steps of parliament, after deadly Storm Boris lashed Europe.

Torrential rains and strong winds have led to widespread flooding in Central and Eastern Europe since last week, killing 24 people and devastating towns and villages.

As the swollen Danube waters moved south on Saturday, Hungarian emergency workers lugged sandbags to fortify settlements, including Budapest, where the river flooded the embankment up to the steps of the parliament building.

The water came close to 2013 record levels before it began to recede on Saturday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has cancelled all his international travels this week and went to inspect Budapest’s flood protection work on Saturday, said the focus was “on controlling the flood” with some “hard days” ahead to make sure dykes hold.

People have died in Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania as the floodwaters have demolished houses and fields, and heavily damaged road and rail infrastructure.

The worst floods to hit Central and Eastern Europe in at least two decades have damaged or destroyed more than 18,000 buildings and facilities in Poland, according to the first estimates announced by the government on Saturday.

Swollen rivers continued to threaten several settlements in western Poland, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk promising “massive aid” to the affected regions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday announced 10 billion euros ($11bn) in funds for EU member nations reeling from the devastation.

Experts have said climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions generated by human activities is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events such as torrential rains and floods.

 

Support us

Related News

09 September 2024

EU claims ‘credible information’ Iran sent ballistic missiles to Russia 

04 September 2024

US charges against Hamas leaders raises questions around Gaza mediator role 

07 September 2024

Voting under way in Algeria’s presidential election 

07 September 2024

Boeing’s Starliner returns to Earth 