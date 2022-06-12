Dancehall Producer Shab Don Charged With Murder For Montego Bay Killing

Dancehall producer Shab Don has been formally charged with murder in connection to a triple murder in Montego Bay.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force on Saturday (June 11) charged dancehall producer Shab Don with murder after over a week since his arrest. The prominent beat maker was first arrested on June 3 in a targeted operation, police revealed. The murders for which he is charged are concerning the deaths of three people who were killed in a shooting in Rose Heights in St. James.

According to news reports, Shab Don, whose real name is Linval Thompson Jr., is charged with three counts of murder. The charges were laid after a police identification parade was conducted, and he was positively identified by witnesses.

“He was charged by the Major Investigations Division after he was positively identified in an identification parade,” the JCF said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The statement did not share further details but said that additional information will be provided later.

Shab Don was detained by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force on June 3 and was picked up in an operation in St. Catherine South.

He was initially believed to be a person of interest in the murders, which say, Chadwell Frazer, 27, otherwise called ‘Bomb Brain’ and ‘Chad’; 24-year-old Chamario ‘Chippy’ Calvin and Toniann’ Too Fly’ Reid, 26, were killed in a shooting.

They were attending a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights on May 25 when the shooting occurred. Two other persons survived the shooting.

Shab Don is also before the courts for a corruption charge in which police alleged that he offered cops $2 million to hide an illegal weapon found in his car.

He was previously charged for illegal gun and ammunition possession in that same matter but was freed In April after his co-accused pleaded guilty to the charges.