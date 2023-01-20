Dancehall Disc Jockey DJ Kentucky Charged With Rape Of 12-Y-O Girl

Veteran dancehall disc jockey, DJ Kentucky, is facing rape charges involving a minor girl.

According to the police report, DJ Kentucky, whose real name is Shawn Stewart, was arrested on Thursday (January 19) and charged with rape following an incident involving a 12-year-old girl last year. The young girl is reportedly a student at Anchovy High School in St. James.

The victim alleges that on August 18 last year, she asked Stewart to assist her in buying a gift for her mother’s birth. DJ Kentucky allegedly told her yes and asked her to follow him to his home for the money. She said she complied, but things took a turn when inside of the disc jockey’s home. She told her parents that Steward held her and forcibly had sex with her before dropping her off at a location in downtown Montego Bay.

Her parents filed a report at the Freeport police station, and cops immediately launched a search for the disc jockey, who had not been seen since then. However, some five months later, Kentucky turned himself into the police in the company of his attorney. He was arrested and booked for rape involving a minor.

DJ Kentucky is currently awaiting his first court appearance, where his lawyer will apply for bail.

If convicted, he could face decades in prison for the crime.