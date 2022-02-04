Dancehall Artiste Rytikal Acquitted Of Illegal Firearm Charges

Jamaican entertainer Rytikal is breathing a sigh of relief after being acquitted of a gun charge. The announcement was made shortly after the deejay appeared in the Supreme Court today, Friday, February 4.

The deejay was facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The entertainer was arrested at 8 Miles, Bull Bay in St. Andrew, on January 27 last year.

According to the Elleston Road Police, members of a police team were on patrol in the community when Rytikal was seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the police. He was questioned, and his car was searched when cops found a Taurus .380 pistol with twelve rounds of ammunition.

Rytikal, real name Rohan McFarlane, was subsequently arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Attorney At Law Able Don Foote made submissions to the court today, and the artiste was acquitted on all charges. The news comes after Rytikal made a public assertion that his music will reflect more positive

lyrics going forward.

The dancehall artiste also said he has adopted the moniker Purytikal. He was speaking with entertainment journalist Winford Williams on his popular entertainment program “Onstage” recently.

“The new moniker is a thing weh me develop due to the fact that Rytikal was known for ‘King inna War,’ ‘Cookie Jar’ some other songs weh more on a violent perspective,” he told Winford. “So fi the new year is Puryti, as in, you know the real word ‘Purity’ but in between that is me. So you know you’re gonna get a pure Rytikal, which means me ago incorporate positivity fully.”