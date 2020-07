Havana, Jul 17 (Prensa Latina) All the provinces of Cuba, except the country’s capital and Mayabeque, will begin the third phase of recovery of Covid-19 on Monday July 20, government sources announced the eve.

Havana, Jul 17 (Prensa Latina) Cuba’s national director of epidemiology, Francisco Duran, reported on Friday that no one died in the country as a result of Covid-19, and only one patient remains in intensive care due to his serious condition.