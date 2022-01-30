Cuba y Noruega exigen el fin de asesinatos a exguerrilleros en Colombia

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Cuba y Noruega exigen el fin de asesinatos a exguerrilleros en Colombia
The content originally appeared on: OnCuba News
Cuba y Noruega instaron este viernes a Colombia a tomar medidas “efectivas” para detener “el alarmante número de asesinatos” de antiguos miembros de las FARC.