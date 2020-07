Havana, Jul 18 (Prensa Latina) Cuban authorities are looking for measures that will allow solving the economic problems exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and guarantee development as a driving force.

Kinshasa, Jul 18 (Prensa Latina) Scientists from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Cuba held a fruitful exchange of experiences on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, a diplomatic source confirmed on Saturday in this capital.