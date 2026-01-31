Cuba condemns and denounces new escalation of U.S. economic blockade 

Photo: Ricardo López Hevia

The Revolutionary Government condemns in the strongest terms the new escalation by the U.S. government against Cuba in its efforts to impose a total blockade on fuel supplies to our country.

The executive order issued by the U.S. President on January 29, 2026, declares a supposed national emergency, under which his government will be able to impose trade tariffs on imports of products from countries that supply oil to Cuba.

To justify such extreme action, the text of the order contains an extensive list of lies and defamatory accusations against Cuba. Among them is the absurd assertion that Cuba constitutes an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the national security of the United States. The President himself and his government are aware that no one, or very few, can believe such mendacious arguments, but they do not care. Such is their contempt for the truth, public opinion, and government ethics when it comes to endorsing their aggression against Cuba.

With this decision, the United States government, through blackmail, threats, and direct coercion of third countries, is attempting to impose additional pressure on the economic suffocation measures that have been in place since Trump's first term to prevent fuel from entering our country. It consolidates a dangerous way of conducting U.S. foreign policy by force and exercising its ambitions to guarantee its imperialist hegemony. As announced, that country claims the right to dictate to sovereign states which nations they can trade with and to which they can export their domestic products.

The executive order issued by the President of the United States therefore constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and also contravenes the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace. It confirms that it is the government of that country that is threatening the security, stability, and peace of the region and the world.

The government of the United States has reached this point after 67 years of failing to surrender and destroy a genuine and legitimate political and revolutionary process of full sovereignty, social justice, and the promotion of peace and solidarity with the rest of the world.

Cuba's historical willingness to engage in serious, responsible dialogue with the United States government, based on international law, sovereign equality, mutual respect, reciprocal benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, and absolute respect for the independence and sovereignty of states, is widely documented.

As everyone knows, including the U.S. government itself, Cuba poses no threat whatsoever to the United States, its national interests, or the well-being of its citizens, who, moreover, have always been treated with respect and hospitality when their government has allowed them to visit the island. Cuba does not threaten or attack any country. It is not subject to sanctions by the international community. It is a peaceful, supportive, and cooperative country, willing to help and contribute to other States.

It is also a country of a brave and combative people. Imperialism is mistaken when it believes that economic pressure and the determination to cause suffering to millions of people will break their determination to defend national sovereignty and prevent Cuba from falling, once again, under US domination.

The international community faces the inescapable challenge of determining whether a crime of this nature could be a sign of things to come or whether sanity, solidarity, and the rejection of aggression, impunity, and abuse will prevail.

We will face this new attack with firmness, equanimity, and the certainty that reason is absolutely on our side. The decision is one:

Homeland or Death, We Shall Overcome!

Havana, January 30, 2026