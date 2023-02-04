Courtesy Call on Saint Kitts and Nevis PM by CDB President

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon, President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and Ms. Andrea Power, Senior Advisor to the President of the Caribbean Development Bank paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Dr. Terrance Drew on Friday.

Several pertinent matters of national and regional importance were discussed including Inter-Regional Travel, Climate Change, Renewable Energy, Citizenship by Investment, Health, Food Security, and Education.

Prime Minister Drew shared with the President of CDB the nation’s holistic economic strategies in the advancement towards a Sustainable Island State and the seven (7) pillars of development to attain that transformation.

Dr. Leon appreciated the Prime Minister’s vision regarding the Sustainable Island State concept and reiterated the importance of cultural connectivity to better identify as a region. He added that the bank is seeking to operate beyond the traditional form, but rather position itself for a more holistic approach, which he described as “banking with a purpose”, that is engaging in more integrated projects with multimodal functions.

The President of CDB expressed his enthusiasm towards working closely with Prime Minister Drew on future projects.

