Coronavirus en Cuba: contagios vuelven a estar sobre los 3000, dos fallecimientos el viernes

El Ministerio de Salud Pública (Minsap) notificó dos nuevos fallecimientos a causa de la COVID-19 a la vez que sumó 3059 contagios del virus SARS-CoV-2 al cierre de la medianoche del viernes, cuando fueron procesadas 28 114 pruebas.