Cordae and Noami Osaka Reveals Baby Gender & Baby Bump Photos

Hip Hop artist Cordae and tennis superstar Naomi Osaka revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. The couple first announced that they were expecting a baby back in January, and they have finally shared the baby’s gender at a baby shower.

On Friday, Osaka shared several photos from their princess-themed baby shower. “A little princess is on the way,” a sign read. The tennis superstar was dressed down in soft white cargo pants and a cropped sports sweater paired with glittery sneakers.

She also gave fans a good look at her baby bump, which bulged out of her pants as she took a selfie in front of pink and purple balloons, ribbons, and pink roses.

Cardae, who appeared in one of the snaps, was seen bending to kiss Osaka’s belly. On His Instagram account, he reposted the photo of him kissing Osaka’s baby bump with the caption, “#GirlDad.”

Naomi Osaka had been on a break from tennis when she revealed that she was pregnant back in January.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” Osaka captioned a sonogram of the baby.

She and Cordae began dating in 2019 and have been seen together quite a bit during her break from tennis, although her fans were disappointed. She assured them that she is still in love with the game of tennis and will dedicate her life to the sport, but will also embrace motherhood.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom,’ haha,” she said.

Naomi Osaka’s fans shared encouraging messages after the gender reveal.

“Let’s normalize women tennis pros having a family and continuing to play. The men do! Congratulations on your new princess,” one fan said. “No matter what a guy has to wear the Burberry shirt for a baby shower .. like it’s a must,” one fan joked. “Congratulations! Can’t wait for your matching tennis outfits,” another said.