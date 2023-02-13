Cops probe leads into Tobago man’s murder

Black Immigrant Daily News

Crime-scene investigators on the scene after THA worker Nigel Sandy was gunned down at Shelbourne Street, Plymouth on February 9. – David Reid

THE investigation into the murder of Nigel Sandy remains ongoing, ACP Glen Dillon has said.

Sandy, alias Pahjoe, an evaluator at the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, was killed on February 9 near Shelbourne Street, Plymouth. Residents heard several gunshots at around 6.14 am, police reported.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Dillon said: “That matter is still under investigation.”

On what progress had been made, he said, “Nothing – I have not received any further updates on it, but we are working on certain leads.”

Last Friday, police sources told Newsday the car had been found abandoned at Pentland Trace in Plymouth.

Police said it was stolen in 2019 and was brought to Tobago over a week ago on the inter-island fast ferry.

