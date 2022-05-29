Colombia’s presidential vote headed for a runoff

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Bogota (CNN)Colombia’s presidential election appears destined for a runoff, after preliminary results on Sunday showed no candidate had garnered over 50% of the votes.

With 98% of the votes counted, early results showed left-wing candidate Gustavo Petro with just over 40% of the votes, the populist former mayor of Bucaramanga Rodolfo Hernandez with 28%, and right-wing candidate Federico “Fico” Gutierrez with 23%.

Petro and Hernandez are now expected to face each other during a second round of voting on June 19th.

Petro casts a ballot at a polling location during the first-round presidential election in Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Rodolfo Hernandez leaves a polling station after voting in presidential elections in Bucaramanga on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Polls closed late on Sunday with no major reports of violence or unrest.

“We have one of the oldest democracies in this hemisphere. We have one of the most solid democracies and it becomes solid because every four years we make an orderly transition,” outgoing president Ivan Duque said on Sunday.

