Colombia’s new president aims to reset relations with US

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Gustavo Petro’s victory in Colombia’s presidential elections on Sunday opens a new page in the history of the country’s relations with the US.

The nation — which has never had a left-wing president — has been Washington’s closest ally in the region for decades. But the election of leftist former guerrilla Petro to the country’s highest office could radically change that relationship.

A man uses a chainsaw to clear trees in order to plant coca in the Guaviare department of Colombia.

In an interview with CNN last week, Petro said he intends to renegotiate Colombia’s trade deals with the US.

He also plans to open dialogue around three main issues: protection for the Amazon rainforest; ending the war on drugs; and moving the Colombian economy away from extractive projects such as fossil fuels.

His future conversations with US President Joe Biden are likely to be tough, with the two leaders diametrically opposed on issues such as relations with Venezuela.

Read More