Colombia responds to Ecuador’s tariff hike with 100-percent import tax 

Colombia’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism has announced it will raise tariffs on neighbouring Ecuador to 100 percent from 30 percent.

The sum, confirmed on Friday, will match the rate Ecuador set a day earlier, amid an escalating trade and diplomatic spat between the two South American nations.

Ecuador has in recent months hiked tariffs against its eastern neighbour, citing a trade deficit and accusing Colombia of not doing enough to fight drug trafficking.

Colombia, however, has denied Ecuador’s accusations, pointing to its military operations designed to intercept illicit drugs. Just last November, it seized its biggest shipment in a decade.

The right-wing government of Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa has also clashed with that of Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Just this week, Noboa slammed Petro’s remarks about the imprisonment of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas as an “assault on our sovereignty”.

Petro, for his part, has repeatedly called the left-wing Glas a “political prisoner” and has called for the former vice president, convicted of corruption, to be transferred to Colombian custody.

Last month, Petro also accused Noboa of bombing near the Colombian border, without coordinating with his government. Charred bodies were reportedly recovered from the scene.

Colombian Trade Minister Diana Morales on Friday explained that her country was forced to increase its tariffs in response to Ecuador’s decision to spike its tariffs to 100 percent on Thursday.

“We have exhausted all diplomatic efforts and kept channels of dialogue open with the government of Ecuador, seeking a solution that benefits both countries, businesses, and above all, the communities on both sides of the border,” she said.

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“However, we have not received a positive response.”

Morales said Colombian countermeasures would take effect immediately.