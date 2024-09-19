Clean energies are not only the future 

The Renewable Energies Fair is being held at Pabexpo until September 20. Photo: Ismael Batista

The third edition of the International Fair of Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency was inaugurated this Wednesday at the Pabexpo fairgrounds, with the premise of creating an opportunity to participate in the energy transformation of the country.At the opening ceremony - which was attended by the member of the Political Bureau of the Party and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, and the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, Deputy Prime Minister - Vicente de la O'Levy, Minister of Energy and Mines, said that the goal at this point is to achieve a 30 % participation of clean energy in the country's energy matrix by 2030; although, he said, the projection is to reach 100 %.He added that, based on this, a comprehensive strategy has been drawn up to guarantee a safe and fair energy transition towards environmentally friendly technologies, which reduce emissions of polluting gases into the atmosphere, and in total coherence with the international commitments signed by our country.Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, ambassador of the European Union on the island, emphasized the commitment of both parties in the implementation of clean energies, through the link with all social and economic actors.COLLABORATION FOR INNOVATIONOn this first day, the ministries of Higher Education, Energy and Mines and Industry, represented by their ministers, signed a collaboration agreement for the creation of the Fablab-Cuba Network.This seeks the conceptualization, design and manufacture of prototypes with a focus on incubation and acceleration of results in key areas such as electronics, automation, telecommunications, computer-aided design and digital manufacturing, among other specialties.This network responds to the implementation of the National Economic and Social Development Plan, as well as to the promotion of the university-industry link.