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World News

Clashes break out at DRC rally against presidential term-limit change 

12 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Rival political groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo clashed during a rally against a proposed law that could see President Felix Tshisekedi stay in power beyond his two-term limit.

The demonstration outside parliament in the capital Kinshasa on Friday, organised by the opposition coalition C64, was broken up by police firing tear gas after fighting involving pro-government activists, reported AFP.

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Among those injured was prominent opposition leader Martin Fayulu, with video showing him with blood around his eyes and shirt as supporters came to his aid. Fellow opposition figure Prince Epenge was also slightly injured, reported AFP.

The confrontation comes as the DRC faces multiple crises, including the latest Ebola outbreak and an escalation of the decades-long conflict with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

An apparent bid by Tshisekedi to stay in office longer has generated further unrest. His second five-year term as president is due to end in 2028.

The 62-year-old president recently declared that he would agree to lead the conflict-plagued country for a third term “if the people wish it” after a referendum on reforming the constitution.

While the DRC’s constitution bars any revision of presidential term limits, a bill under consideration in the National Assembly would allow the president to amend those provisions in the event of a “major dysfunction” that paralyses state institutions, potentially following a referendum.

The main opposition parties, which have been divided in recent years, joined forces in May under the C64 banner to oppose what they describe as an attempt by Tshisekedi to remain in power.

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The coalition has called the proposed changes a “serious threat” to the country’s stability.

 

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