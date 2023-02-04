‘City Vibes’ Comes To Castries On Sunday, February 5 – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Saint Lucia capital Castries, normally sleepy on Sunday, will wake up on February 5 to the sound of music, local entertainment, and other activities during an event called ‘City Vibes’.

According to the office of the Mayor, the event is in keeping with the Ministry of Tourism’s mandate to improve the cruise product by providing cultural entertainment and a lively atmosphere for passengers.

The activity will also provide business opportunities for locals to display craft items and serve food to visitors who patronise the Castries Market food court.

“Constitution Park will be ablaze from 10:00 am – 3:30 pm as we entice passengers from Celebrity Equinox, Royal Clipper, and Windsurf with local entertainment,” the Mayor’s office announced.

The activities will include steel pan entertainment by students of the Patricia James Secondary School, a karaoke session, a live band and DJ, and dancers.

Castries Mayor Geraldine Lendor-Gabriel explained that the objective is to create an experience for visitors and residents of the capital.

Lendor-Gabriel noted that Sundays are usually quiet in Castries.

“What is clear is even sometimes when we have three cruise ships in the harbour we see the visitors walking around with nothing to really do,” she explained.

“So it was an opportunity for us to create economic benefits for our vendors,” the Mayor told St Lucia Times.

She also noted that City Vibes would incorporate young people, such as Patricia James Secondary School students playing steel pan.

“Young people are creative. The creative industry is being driven by the youth,” the Mayor noted.

“We usually highlight a lot of negative things about young people, but that’s an opportunity to showcase them, showcase their talent and allow them to build their self-esteem and recognise that they are important to our society and they can contribute meaningfully,” Lendor-Gabriel declared.

