Chris Brown Remix Byron Messia Hit “Talibans”

Chris Brown has hopped onto Byron Messia’s chart-topping song “Talibans” as he teased a remix to the song. A short clip of the remix has gone viral on Sunday morning, but according to a producer close to Messia, the song is not an official remix.

The preview was shared by Chris Brown on his Instagram Story on Sunday, but he later deleted the song’s preview. However, a producer speaking with Urban Islandz says the artiste’s label, Interscope, with whom he signed last month, will “have to work it out” but hinted that there is no issue with the song being remixed.

Messia and Brown are said to be in St. Kitts, Messia’s home country, where he was raised and spent his early life and attended school. The artiste signed to Interscope after his Ztekk Records and Ej Fya track took off with dozens of millions of likes and views on YouTube and climbed the music charts globally as the No. 1 song.

Many artists, including Drake and others, have shared that they liked his song, and Messia has also been spotted in the studio with the likes of Popcaan, Burna Boy, Bobby Shmurda, Prince Swanny, and other artists sparking new music speculations.

Despite the calls for a remix, Messia said weeks ago that he had no intention of releasing a remix to the song.

“It has opened so many doors for me. The song hit 20 million views three days ago and a lot of international artists have been reaching out to me trying to be on the remix,” he said, adding that he looked forward to making new music with the artists who have approached him.

Byron Messia has been traveling extensively in the past week, at first in Jamaica (where he was involved in an accident but thankfully was unhurt), then onto Trinidad & Tobago.

Chris Brown has in the past worked with several dancehall artists including Skillibeng and Konshens. The R&B singer is also a huge fan of Afrobeats and recently collaborated with Davido on his new album, as well as Wizkid on the single “Call Me Every Day.”