Chloe Bailey Shares Halle Bailer’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Made Her Cry

Chloe Bailey is giving her sister Halle Bailey her flowers after the release of the first trailer for The Little Mermaid.

The first teaser trailer for the Disney film was released this week at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, as fans got to see Halle, who plays Ariel performing “Part of Your World” from the movie. On Saturday, Chloe reacted to the trailer where she spoke about being proud of Halle as a model of representation for millions of black children across the world.

“I just need to say how proud I am as a sister, I know it came out a couple days ago but guys when I saw the trailer I cried,” Choe said in an Instagram Live video.

She added that the fairy-tale, which is a fictional story about a mermaid who lived under the sea but traded her fins for legs, will, for the first time offer children of color a representative figure never before seen in Disney movies which always had light-hued people as the main characters.

“I cried and what my sister is doing for the younger generation of all of the beautiful black boys and girls… it’s just so incredible and even seeing all the videos of them like oh ‘she’s black like me, black Ariel,’ things like that, just knowing that my baby sister is making boys and girls across the world more confident in themselves, you don’t know how proud I am!” Chloe said.

Halle’s trailer has gone viral, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive from fans of her and Disney fans. Still, there are some trolls who share racist memes about the trailer on social media. Nevertheless, that didn’t take away from the success of the trailer launch.

The younger Bailey sister has not responded to the backlash. She was initially cast for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid in 2019. The movie will be released in 2023.

In a recent interview with E! News, Halle Bailey spoke about the pressure she feels to deliver her best performance for this film because she is also a huge fan growing up.

“I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I’ve treasured it since I was a little girl, I did put a bit of pressure on myself,” Halle said. “Just because I want to deliver all of the feels that I saw when I was a little girl… Knowing that gave it my all and gave 110 percent into everything of this film, I am really proud of myself.”