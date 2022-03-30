Chief Keef Trashes Leaked Collab With NBA YoungBoy

Chief Keef is making it clear that he does not like the leaked collaboration with NBA YoungBoy.

There has been yet another leak. Not a sex tape this time but music, and one of the people on the track is far from happy that it is out there making the rounds. Although fans of both rappers Chief Keef and NBA YoungBoy, are pleased that they got something new this week to vibe to, Keef is not keen on what has happened and took to social media to voice his displeasure.

The 26-year-old out of Chicago, whose government name is Keith Cozart, shared that the song was actually around four years old, and he was not feeling it, so he sure did not want it put out.

“This song is from 2018 and I don’t like the song and I’m sure lil folks don’t like it either,” he stated.

Keef and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have previously worked on other projects, including the track “Fireman,” and apparently, they had more songs that they have been sitting on.

Currently, YoungBoy is arguably one of the hottest rappers in the business as almost everything he puts out scorches the charts and racks up millions of views on YouTube. However, this does not necessarily mean that Keef wants something that he considers mediocre by his standards to be released. After all, rappers do have standards.

The “Love Sosa” artiste has not been very active of late, but plans are in place for him to perform at the Smokers Club Festival, where he will do a tribute to his debut album “Finally Rich” in honor of its 10th anniversary.

Chief Keef has been making a name for himself since his teens as he was rapping since he was in high school on Chi-Town’s south side. A decade ago, one of his songs, “I Don’t’ Like,” got a lot of rotation and eventually was remixed by fellow rapper Kanye West, wherein it went up the Billboard Rap Chart peaking at No. 20.

The song’s success gave Chief Keef a bigger following in the music industry, and soon a bidding war ensued with major labels fighting to sign him. He eventually signed with Interscope Records, and his debut album “Finally Rich,” which dropped in December 2012, was well received.

Chief Keef has been credited as being a major influence on the rap genre as he helped to popularize the Chicago rap style known as ‘drilling,’ which has largely been defined by its dark and, at times, violent content over trap beats.