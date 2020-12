The incoming Biden administration is considering a plan to shield more than a million immigrants from the Central American nations of Honduras and Guatemala.

The Caribbean born doctor who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US, and the Caribbean-born nurse who received the first COVID-19 shot on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, both have a message for the incoming Joe Biden/Kamala Harris administration as the count down begins to the Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration.