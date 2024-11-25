World News
Casualties, severe damage as Hezbollah fires 340 rockets, drones at Israel
25 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Hezbollah fires 340 missiles and drones at Israel, according to Israeli army radio, wounding 11 people and causing “severe damage” in Tel Aviv, as its fighters put up fierce resistance in southern Lebanon.
- Israel’s air attacks on the Lebanese capital continue, causing “massive destruction” as Lebanon’s Education Ministry suspends schools in Beirut until January.
Related News
10 November 2024
Mauritius holds parliamentary election with cost of living crisis key issue
24 November 2024
Dying in ‘Hell’: The fate of Palestinian medics jailed by Israel
02 November 2024
Why many Arab voters in Michigan are flocking to Trump ahead of US election
13 November 2024