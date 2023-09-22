Caribbean Travel News & Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 6, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is again warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution in Jamaica due to the high level of violent crime.

Canadian authorities are also warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution in Guyana due to high crime rates.

Beginning Nov. 4, JetBlue will be launching nonstop flights once-weekly on Saturdays between Boston Logan and Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport, opening up the Spice Island to direct travel from the Massachusetts area.

American Airlines will soon be relaunching its landmark nonstop service between Miami and Tortola, according to the Caribbean Journal. Tfirst-ever nonstop flight between the United States and the British Virgin Islands, will be restarting on Nov. 16. and operating twice daily from Miami International Airport. Service will run through at least April 2024.

S Hotel Jamaica has won the renowned Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for the #1 Hotel in the Caribbean and Central America.

Make plans to be in The British Virgin Islands next month for the exciting Anegada Lobster Festival over the weekend of 24th to 26th November. Now in its 11th year, the festival is projected to be bigger and better as patrons are welcomed to the British Virgin Island’s coral gem, the island of Anegada. Get more info. at bvitourism.com/.

Run Away to Caerula Mar Club Resort, the luxurious Out Island escape destination located on South Andros, in Bahamas. The resort is now offering couples the “Run Away Together” package for reservations four nights or longer. This package includes a welcome champagne and a $200 credit for dinner at Lusca, the resort’s signature restaurant. The booking window is open until 16 October 2023, and the travel period is from 25 October to 15 December 2023. Book at caerulamar.com/specials/

Celebrity Ascent offers a special 4-Night Western Caribbean preview voyage on Nov. 22, 2023, followed by another special 3-Night Bahamas preview getaway on Nov. 26, 2023. For more on all Celebrity Ascent offerings and deals visit celebritycruises.com/cruise-ships/celebrity-ascent.