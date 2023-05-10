News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 26, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this Memorial Day week in 60 seconds.

Canada and the US may be warning nationals to reconsider travel to Jamaica but that has not stopped celebrities like Skylar Astin of ‘So Help Me Todd’ fame from vacationing there. He was seen in an Overwater Bungalow at Sandals South Coast Resort on May 23, 2023 in White House, Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Gavin Casalegno from “The Summer I Turned Pretty”was also in Jamaica on a pre-summer getaway and was spotted At The Sandals South Coast Resort.

Academy Award winner and “So Help Me Todd” actress Marcia Gay Harden choose Beaches Resort in in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos for her family getaway.

Grammy winning star Shaggy was at Sandals Dunn’s River where he performed at the opening of the new Sandals resort on May 19th in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Also performing at the grand opening for Sandals Dunn’s River was Stomp, a percussion group, originating in Brighton, England, that uses the body and ordinary objects to create a physical theatre performance using rhythms, acrobatics and pantomime.

interCaribbean Airways will provide additional service between St. Kitts (SKB) and Barbados (BGI) throughout the week of the St. Kitts Music Festival – on Thursday, 22 June, and Saturday, 24 June, bolstering opportunities for regional travel.

Frontier Airlines will now operate the non-stop flight from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Montego Bay (MBJ) three times weekly. Flight schedules are subject to change without notice, so travelers are encouraged to check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated information.

Fly to Montego Bay from New York JFK and stay from Wed, Jun 28 – Fri, Jun 30 at the Ocean Eden Bay Adults All Inclusive for just $862 per person. Choose flight and book HERE