News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 14, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Travelers to the Caribbean were among those stuck at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in South Florida this week as a major tropical storm brought unprecedented rain and flooding to the Area.

Delta Air Lines has resumed flying to Havana, Cuba.

The carrier, which paused all service to Havana in 2020 amidst the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, officially restarted the flights on Monday with twice-daily service from Miami International Airport.

It’s getting even easier to visit the island of Barbados. This summer, American Airlines will be launching an additional daily nonstop flight between Miami and Barbados, with service operating between Aug. 15 and Sept. 5, 2023.

American Airlines is also ramping up its service to Barbados from Charlotte, resuming daily flights between Charlotte and Barbados beginning Dec. 21.

The Commonwealth Of Dominica Has Made It On To This Year’s Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places Of 2023. SeeThe Top 50 at https://time.com/collection/worlds-greatest-places-2023/

Carnival in Jamaica is back and invites visitors and locals alike to experience the incredible atmosphere across the island during the weeklong celebrations from April 12th- 18th. For more information on Carnival in Jamaica, visit www.instagram.com/carnivalinjamaica/

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, Grenada will host an experiential Spicemas launch event at Brooklyn’s Crown Hill Theater to showcase the energy that only a carnival fete can deliver.

The one-night event will provide attendees with an authentic cultural experience, including feature performances from some of Grenada’s top artists including: Lil Natty & Thunda, Lil Kerry, V’GHN, Scholar, Scholar, Cryave, Skinny Banton, Alma Boy, Zingo, Inspector and Kush. To purchase ticket visit: https://www.go2fete.com/event/spicemas-new-york-launch-may-7th-2023–usa.html?go2tickets

Fly From Philadelphia To San Juan from Monday May 15-19th and stay at the Boho Beach Club for just $511 per person. Book HERE

And Margaritaville At Sea has launched Ultimate Paradise Pass, a program that allows purchasers to take as many two-night cruises from Palm Beach, Florida, to the Bahamas as they can for the rest of 2023.

The cost is only $899, and with each pass, travelers can bring a guest for free but there are fees involved with each trip taken.