News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. July 27, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is again warning nationals to “exercise a high degree of caution” if travelling to Jamaica or in Jamaica due to the high level of violent crime there. This included armed robbery and murder in large cities and tourist areas, including parts of Kingston and Montego Bay, despite the presence of police to counter criminal activity, officials said.

An American Airlines flight bound for Georgetown, Guyana, had to return to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after a disagreement arose between passenger Joel Ghansham and a flight attendant. The incident​occurred during meal service when a passenger asked for help stowing his bag, but the flight attendant refused, leading to an exchange of words.

Sunwing is getting ready for the winter vacation season. CEO Mark Galvin says the airline is once again offering direct flights to Varadero, Cuba this winter. Galvin says the flight to Varadero starts on November 16th and will be offered four days a week.

La Compagnie, which operates 100 percent business-class flights from New York to France and Italy, is planning what amounts to a test-run in the Caribbean. The company has partnered with travel agency E. Clarke Travel to launch a new Caribbean vacation program that includes all-business-class flights to St Maarten. The flights will operate once weekly on Sundays, with service set to begin on Nov. 26 and run through April 14, 2024 from Newark Liberty International Airport to St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport and back.

​Barbados is counting down to the end of Crop Over with Grand Kadooment 2023 returning to its traditional stomping ground with the parade along​the old route from Warrens to the Mighty Grynner Highway on August 7th. It’s unclear if Rihanna will be part of the celebration this year.

And Grenada is also counting down to its carnival this year. This year’s Spice Island mas kicks off August 5th with Children’s Carnival Frolic; and ends the weekend of August 14/15th with J’ouvert/Pageant/Monday Night Mas and Parade of Bands/Last Lap.

If you are looking for a quick getaway, consider sailing on Allure of the Seas. She begins making 3- and 4-night voyages out of Port Canaveral on October 30 to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

And get 65 percent off room rates now if you book a Sandal’s Vacation. This includes $186 per night at Sandals Ochi. Check all options at sandals.com/specials/