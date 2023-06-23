News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 14, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Health officials in Trinidad and Tobago reported the first confirmed monkey pox on the island on July 11. The patient is a middle-aged man. Mpox is caused by a virus that belongs to the same family as the virus that causes smallpox.

Get ready to pay less in airport service charges if travelling to Barbados. The government has lowered the rate from US $35 to US $20. But it will only be in place until December 14th.

Delta Airlines will soon offer a new route between New York’s LGA Airport and Nassau, Bahamas. The flight will start on December 16th and depart LGA at 10:45 a.m. and arrive in Nassau at 2 p.m.

Dominica – not to be confused with the Dominican Republic – has been voted the number one Caribbean destination for the second year by readers of Travel + Leisure.

Caribbean Airlines is set to begin flights to St. Kitts from Trinidad & Tobago this July 29th. The airline will fly to Antigua and then to St. Kitts. An inaugural flight is set for July 24th.

Colombian low-cost carrier Wingo has launched a new nonstop route between Cali, Colombia and Aruba. The new flight kicked off last week and will continue through December 2023 and January 2024.

Get ready for Anguilla’s Summer Festival – a kaleidoscope of colour, festivities and boat racing events from July 23 – August 13, 2023. To get more details on joining the excitement, visit IvisitAnguilla.com

This week we found an all-inclusive deal from Dallas, Texas to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Book now on Southwest Jamaica and get a trip for two plus an all inclusive stay at Riu Palace Tropical Bay from Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Friday, September 22, 2023 for a total of $2,316. Book on Southwestvacations.com.