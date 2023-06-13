News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 6, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

As the US Secretary of State Visited Guyana on Thursday, Canada retained its “Exercise a high degree of caution” travel advisory on the South American CARICOM Nation.

Canada is Also Warning Nationals to Exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in Cuba due to shortages of basic necessities including food, medicine and fuel

Meanwhile, Belize, The Dominican Republic and The Bahamas have also been slapped with an updated Canadian travel advisory warning due to crime in those countries.

Barbados will soon have a new airline service to connect with the USA and the Northern Caribbean.

Starting as a charter service from July 18th 2023 through August 16th 2023, Bahamas Air will commence flights from Nassau, The Bahamas to Bridgetown, Barbados, via Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Canadian carrier WestJet has announced plans to launch its first-ever nonstop flights to Bonaire.​WestJet will be kicking off nonstopflights between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport beginning Dec. 12, 2023.

And Tampa International Airport is seeing record levels of nonstop Caribbean service. Airlines are now offering scheduled nonstop service to 10 Caribbean destinations (including Cancun).

Save 50% in Honour of The Bahamas’ 50th Anniversary at the Cay House — The Cay House at Mangrove Cay, Andros, is offering visitors a “Celebrate The Bahamas’ 50th Anniversary – Save 50%” promotion. Guests who pre-book a minimum of three nights will save 50% on the room rate. The booking window is now through 28 Aug. 2023 for travel until 31 Aug. 2023.

​Celebrate Independence Bahamian Style at Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort — Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort, a stunning all-inclusive resort for​families, is offering guests a “Road to 50th Independence Anniversary” package. Visitors who book a two-night stay – including Friday and Saturday – will receive a complimentary third night on Sunday. The booking window is now through ​July 15th for travel through July 15.