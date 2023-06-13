News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 23, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Tropical Storm Bret has weakened over the Caribbean. The center of Tropical Bret will now continue moving westward away from the Windward Islands and across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days. according to the National Hurricane Center.

This week, Canada again issued a warning to nationals to “exercise a high degree of caution” if travelling to Belize, The Bahamas, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica due to violent crime in those countries.

The news comes as Air Canada will recommence service on November 1st from Toronto to Port-of-Spain, with three flights per week.

Meanwhile, Canada is also warning nationals to “do not travel” to Haiti.

A new hotel is coming to the Cayman Islands next year. Hotel Indigo is scheduled to be completed and ready to welcome guests by the second quarter of 2024. The 10-story hotel being constructed along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and will feature 282 guest rooms.

Get ready for Reggae Sumfest 2023 this July 16-22 at the Catherine HallEntertainment Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica.. Get tickets and details at reggaesumfest.com/

Bay House, a unique boutique hotel nestled in the hills overlooking the famous Grand Anse Beach in Grenada, is offering a Summer Promotion up to 10% off when booking through June for travel between June and September. BOOK HERE

And Bougainvillea Apartments in Grenada, surrounded by a tropical garden and ideal for longer stays, is offering a special Summer 2023 package that offers 10% off when booking from now until October 31 for travel between June and October. BOOK NOW