Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 17, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for July 17, 2020:

As the US’ COVID-19 cases passed 3.6 million this week, these Caribbean countries are accepting Americans travellers with conditions: Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Belize, Barbados, Bermuda, Dr, Jamaica, St. Barts, Curacao, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and The USVI .

Over 1,300 new covid-19 cases were reported Thursday among 11 Caribbean nations along with 16 deaths in four countries.

The Turks & Caicos is on track to reopen on July 22nd. Travellers will be requiring a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a test taken within five days of travel. Additionally, travelers must have medical/travel insurance that covers medevac and a completed health screening questionnaire.

Grenada and Belize will reopen to foreign tourists in August but visitors must agree to the requirements pertaining to their country of origin, such as quarantining and testing.

Jamaica has announced revised rules for entry into the island—namely, that all non-business travelers, ages 12 and up, coming from the US states of Arizona, New York, Florida and Texas will be required to upload proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 10 days of Travel.

The US continues to advise U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

American Airlines has resumed nonstop flights to Aruba, St. Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines from Charlotte and Miami.

Grand Bahama Island has partnered with Bahamasair to offer a $229 round trip fare from Fort Lauderdale to Freeport for travel this month. The rate includes all taxes.

For the first time in decades, the West Indian American Day Carnival in Brooklyn, NY will be only a virtual event this year, as it becomes another victim of COVID-19.

NewsAmericasNow.com