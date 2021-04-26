Next Post

Judas And The Black Messiah Director’s Caribbean Roots

Sun Apr 25 , 2021
Judas and the Black Messiah won two Oscars at last night’s Academy Awards from an all-black producing team whose director, producer and co-writer’s roots run straight to the Caribbean and Panama.

