With the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines reiterating that red zone areas of the country impacted by the April 9, 2021 La Soufrière volcano remains off-limits, displaced residents who are leaving shelters are now worried about how they will survive.
How To Survive Is The Issue St. Vincent Red Zone Residents Are Grappling With
