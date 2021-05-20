Colombia, once the kidnap capital of the world, hopes to help Haiti tackle its own epidemic of abductions for ransom.
Latin America News - Protests Stretch Into Week Four In This Latin American Country
Wed May 19 , 2021
You May Like
Caribbean News – Haiti Being Advised On Reducing Kidnappings By This Latin American Nation
Colombia, once the kidnap capital of the world, hopes to help Haiti tackle its own epidemic of abductions for ransom.
Latin America News - Protests Stretch Into Week Four In This Latin American Country
Wed May 19 , 2021