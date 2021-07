CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti, July 23, 2021: (Reuters) – A U.S. delegation and other dignitaries were hurried to vehicles as reports emerged of shots fired and crowd control gas used on protesters outside the funeral of late Haitian president Jovenel Moise today.

“Cry for justice. We don’t want revenge, we want justice,” said the widow of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise as she mourned her husband today. “My husband did his best for the country and the rotten system was always against him.” Here are some of the intimate pictures of her pain […]