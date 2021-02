Invest Caribbean founder and CEO, Felicia J. Persaud, has unveiled a 10-Point agenda for US and CARICOM engagement, as part of the lunch time chat series: ‘Strengthening CARICOM-U.S. Relations Through Trade And Investment.’

It’s been 31-years since the official launch of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy, (CSME), but CARICOM leaders on Thursday were again expressing concern about the outstanding actions still required to advance its implementation.