No exact date has been given as to when reggae icon Toots Hibbert will be laid to rest. But his final place of rest has been confirmed.

Caribbean News, Latin America News: By NAN ET Editor News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 2, 2020: Theaters are largely closed but Amazon Prime has released a number of new films for those stuck at home with not much to do. Among those released on Sept. 30th was ‘The […]