Cardi B Vents About Political ‘Agenda’ In Wake of Uvalde Mass Shooting

Cardi B is using her platform to address the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman went into the school and murdered 19 young children and two adults.

The gunman apparently purchased the weapon a day after his 18th birthday and reportedly planned the attack on the elementary school after shooting his grandmother in the face.

People across the world have been shocked by the incident as many called for reform to gun laws to restrict access to guns in an effort to prevent the killings of innocent people.

Among those who have been vocal are democrat politicians who are on the opposing side when it comes to the right to bear arms and other celebrities like Cardi B who called out the politicians for failing to act.

“These mass shooting events are not the time for political parties or you “social media politicians” to be pushing agendas,” she wrote on Twitter. “People have died! Y’all don’t care or have any consideration for what these families are going thru or how they feel or what they want. Think b4 speak,” she said on Twitter.

“Sooo heartbreaking,” she commented on another video showing parents trying to break into the school to rescue their children.

Cardi also responded to critics on Twitter who accused her of playing to the tune of Democrats.

“Baby I don’t give a fuvk about liberal ,conservative,Republican,democrats RIGHT NOW ! I give a fuck about the pain these people family are going through,” she replied to a user.

In another post, Cardi B agreed with a poster who said politics is also part of the present conversation or nothing would change.

“All mass shootings is a senseless act of violence due the easy access of guns, I would never want to stop the conversation pushing for gun reform, I want it to, but comparing trauma because political views should not matter right now. Sorry to those who felt offended or hurt,” she said.

She later clarified her thoughts about the tweets as many tried to dismiss her and told her to stick to music after she quoted a Fox News article that coined the term “black supremacy” in relation to an incidence where the perpetrator was black.

“I decided to tweet about it because Every time a traumatic event happen people try to push a different agenda for their own personal gain not giving a fuck about these families feelings.What’s so hard to comprehend? This goes to the first tweet about it,” Cardi B pointed out.

In later comments, Cardi also addressed the Fox News article where she called out Fox News for attempting to humanize the Buffalo, New York shooter who slaughtered almost a dozen people in a black neighborhood versus how they cover crimes committed by black people. According to Cardi B, even the media had an agenda as well as politicians.

In one of the misconstrued tweets, Cardi B said in a now-deleted tweet, “I seen people have debats on white supremacist mass shooter are getting more coverage than black supremacist who plotted a car in a crowd/ LIKE ARE YOU SERIOUS?! Both are terrible! Imagine victimizing a mass shooter to push an agenda? While these family just lost a love one.”

Some online users felt that Cardi B was making that statement, but she clarified that she was rather referencing the report to show how people try to incorporate their agenda when a tragedy occurs.