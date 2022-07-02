Cardi B Gives Lil Durk His Flowers After “Hot Sh*t” Verse With Kanye West

Cardi B gave Lil Durk his flowers as she praised the rapper’s persistent grind, which led to him being a growing and successful rapper.

Cardi B dropped her song “Hot Sh*t” on Friday featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, and in an interview with Hot 97’s Nessa on Friday, she not only shared how the song came together with the two Chicago rappers but her being impressed by Lil Durk’s growth over the years.

Before their collab, the “WAP” rapper said that she had only observed Lil Durk grinding.

“You know I never (until I did the video) met Lil Durk or had an interaction with him and everything but I just feel like he’s doing his thing for sure and he just shows this what happens when you have patience,” she said.

Cardi B also shared that she had seen him performing in strip clubs while signed to French Montana, but now his hard work has paid off, and he’s selling out arenas in the world.

“People have seen him grow into that. Sometimes I feel like certain rappers you just feel like if you don’t make it right away like you just never gonna make it, it’s like no, you gotta grind it out.. he grind it out,” she said.

Cardi B added that the song was initially her and just Kanye West, but she felt it needed another voice.

Cardi B

“We had the Kanye verse but I still feel like it was missing something and it was too short still,” she said. “I had to take a part of my verse to make it like a hook and I was like it’s still missing somebody and somebody said ‘Lil Durk’ and I’m like well I never worked with him before and I wonder how it’s gonna be.”

Cardi B said that Lil Durk immediately sent back a verse.

“Literally like they sent him the song, the next day it’s like oh yeah ‘he sent his verse already, I’m like what! That’s amazing! That’s great, that means that he liked the song that means he liked it for real and that made me feel great for real… he’s feeling it.”

She added that Kanye had been sent the song months before, but as well-known, the rapper had some family issues he was working through regarding his children. Nevertheless, she said that she was pleased to hear he liked the record.

“I know people that were around him and they kept saying that he kept listening to the song he f**ks with it and that made me feel really good.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B gave an album update noting that she wants to have Lil Kim featured on the album. The rapper has said she wants to drop her album sometime this year, but she will be working on her own time. The last time Cardi released an album was almost five years ago, and fans have been pressing her for new music.

However, Cardi B, who says she is still studying her tracks and possible collaboration, confirmed that she wanted to work with Megan Thee Stallion again. She also wants to work with the iconic Lil Kim.

“I do have a song that I think like ‘aite she’s good for it’ but I’m also debating on another song like I kinda want her in this one too. What I really wanted to do is like an ‘Aunt Dot’ with her but I’m kinda debating, is that going to be a little outdated?” she said about Lil Kim‘s standout track featuring Lil Shanice.

“I want the song that I do it with her I want it to be a great comeback for her…I want it to be her moment,” Cardi said, noting that she hasn’t fully discussed it with Lil Kim, but she has told her that she has her album coming.

In the meantime, she says she hasn’t decided on the song Lil Kim will be on, but following her decision, the deal is likely to be sealed.

She added that similar to working with Megan Thee Stallion, she wants to ensure that when the pair comes together, the record must be bigger than “WAP.”