Cardi B Exits Thembi Banks-directed “Assisted Living” Film 1 Week Ahead Of Production

Cardi B will not appear in Thembi Banks-directed movie Assisted Living.

Paramount has had to close down production as Cardi B pulled out of the movie she was set to star. The mother of two was announced as the lead actress in the comedy movie in 2019 to take on the role of a woman who escapes jail and ends up in a retirement home, where she hides out as she figures out her next moves.

According to Deadline late on Thursday, the production house which has been preparing for the filming put a halt on production just days before the movie was to begin shooting.

Deadline reported that Cardi B backed away from the starring role and its sources say the rapper has claimed that she’s “Overextended.” The movie was to be the “WAP” singer’s television debut.

The publication says that staff and film crews have been told that the movie has been temporarily scratched. The news of Cardi B pulling has caused fans of Nicki Minaj to give their own theory as the $30 million movie was to be produced by Temple Hill and directed by Thembi Banks, Minaj’s best friend from high school.

According to a teaser for the comedy, Cardi B’s role entailed her playing a low-level criminal on the run when she’s wrongly accused of a crime. She ends up in her grandmother’s retirement home as she tries to remain free to strategize on how she will prove her innocence. Cardi’s character fits in with the home’s residents with the help of some old-lady prosthetics.

Cardi B has not responded to fans who reacted with regrets. On Twitter, the rapper appeared active, but none of her tweets addressed the latest news.

In the meantime, the rapper has been busy promoting her vodka-infused whip shots, and she has also promised new music coming.

“….Imma let people have their fun…. Cause my next single is super pressure,” she responded to a fan who told her to ignore the haters.

In the meantime, Deadline says the movie might be shot later this year.